The magic behind a great eyebrow – sponsored by CEENTA

Beautify your face with Microblading

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning we're joined by our friends from CEENTA Facial Plastics Department. Today we have Dr Cuite, a surgeon and Marsha Magasrevy, a licensed esthetician and they are focusing on - the magic behind a great eyebrow.

Dr. Catherine Cuite is an Oculoplastic specialist whose specialty includes cosmetic and reconstructive oculofacial plastic surgery. She is also skilled in eyebrow lifts, lid lifts, eyelid surgery, and blepharoplasty. Her special commitment is to enhancing features so that her patients always retain a natural look. Marsha is a medical esthetician who has worked alongside some of the best plastic surgeons in the area, and has provided her insight and experience in creating personalized plans for clients. ”We have collaborated to make sure the client knows there is more than just eyes that define your overall look” says Dr. Cutie. She adds “It is important to include eyebrows into your overall look and not just the eyes or eye lid or eye opening” “The eyebrows frame your face and eyes.”

When you consult with CEENTA you’re going to get license professionals working on you and with you. “We are going to find out what your needs are, adhere to all guidelines, provide a sterile environment and send you home with post treatment care” says Magasrevy. She adds “the downtime is only a few days.” We offer permanent makeup and microblading. For instance microblading is a good choice if you want to improve your overall look.

Microblading, unlike tattooing, is not in the deep layer of skin, but more on the surface. Microblading tattoos hair-like strokes in your existing brows, this is not permanent, and the color fades within 18 months. 'The hair strokes are far more natural and finer than any tattoo, as a handheld needle/blade is used.