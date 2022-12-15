The Magical Toy drive is in full effect!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte teamed up once again with The Salvation Army to help those less fortunate who need help putting gifts under the tree this year. The team hosted a contactless in-person donation drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Carolina Place Mall for the Magical Toy Drive. Here at the station we will take donation at our phone drive and our Larry Sprinkle is live at the Magical Toy Drive Headquarters. Santa's helpers are hard at work and it is an all out effort to give kids a wonderful Christmas they will remember. “It's amazing to see all that goes into the toy drive” says Sprinkle. It’s a lot of work with a lot of dedicated partners to make the dreams of kids come true. Don’t forget the toy drive isn't over yet! There is still plenty of time to give. Donation barrels are placed at Charlotte area Belk and Original Mattress Factory stores for new, unwrapped toys to help make sure every child in need has a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning. Donations will be collected inside Charlotte area Belk stores and Original Mattress Factory locations through Friday, Dec. 16. Anyone can also donate money online. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance this holiday, reach out to The Salvation Army.