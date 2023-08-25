The Marquee Charlotte - the latest luxury lounge in the QC!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love craft cocktails - you'll love our next guests. This morning we're joined by 3 of the creative minds behind "the Marquee Charlotte, Craft Cocktails."

Chef Mitzi Jackson their Culinary Consultant, Dion Jackson their Kitchen Manager, and bar manager Denard Brinkley. “we are excited to announce the Grand opening of the Marquee Charlotte, the Queen City latest upscale lounge. The Marquee has so much to offer. “The vibe and ambience will draw you in” says Jackson. Come for Tapas like Fried Green Beans, Coastal Crab cakes, Jerk Lamb Chops and Marquee Wings. If you want something light enjoy a salad or some flat bread. One of the most popular items on the menu at The Marquee is their cocktails. "In fact we are predicting that the Smok’n Tuck will be one of the most popular cocktails on the menu" says Brinkley. He adds “you can’t go wrong if you choose the Royal Blush, Enderly, The Carolina or the Queen Punch just to name a few.”