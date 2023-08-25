The Marquee Charlotte - the latest luxury lounge in the QC!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you love craft cocktails - you'll love our next guests. This morning we're joined by 3 of the creative minds behind "the Marquee Charlotte, Craft Cocktails."
Chef Mitzi Jackson their Culinary Consultant, Dion Jackson their Kitchen Manager, and bar manager Denard Brinkley. “we are excited to announce the Grand opening of the Marquee Charlotte, the Queen City latest upscale lounge. The Marquee has so much to offer. “The vibe and ambience will draw you in” says Jackson. Come for Tapas like Fried Green Beans, Coastal Crab cakes, Jerk Lamb Chops and Marquee Wings. If you want something light enjoy a salad or some flat bread. One of the most popular items on the menu at The Marquee is their cocktails. "In fact we are predicting that the Smok’n Tuck will be one of the most popular cocktails on the menu" says Brinkley. He adds “you can’t go wrong if you choose the Royal Blush, Enderly, The Carolina or the Queen Punch just to name a few.”
Join the Marquee this Labor Day Weekend for the official grand opening of Charlotte’s newest upscale lounge, Marquee Charlotte. An exclusive gathering of multi-cultural tastemakers and influencers seeking a handcrafted lifestyle infused with sound, taste, fashion, and euphoria. “We have paired four of Charlotte's most talented musical directors DJ Skillz, DJ Loui Vee, DJ Shogun, and DJ C-Rob to control the vibe! Plus, have added live music performances by 3 Piece & A Biscuit, KB Music Group and a specialty jazz brunch menu curated by me” says Chef Mitzi Jackson. Marquee Charlotte offers complimentary (general) admission, shareable plates, premium beverages, and a host of amenities that includes secured VIP & overflow parking (with attendant) and an outdoor patio that will complement your holiday weekend. Early arrival and/or VIP table reservations are highly recommended to enhance your experience.
The Grand opening is August 1st -3rd located at 3131 Tuckaseegee Rd. For more info and to secure your VIP table reservations, visit: www.themarqueenc.com.