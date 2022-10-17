The Medicare Annual Election Period starts now!

Signup with Cigna now!

It's annual enrollment time for people with medicare, It’s the period when people decide which plan works best for their insurance needs over the next year. Here with some tips to make that process easier is Diana Storey from Cigna. The Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) runs from Oct. 15 ‒ Dec. 7. For more than 22 million people with a Medicare Advantage plan, this is the only time each year when they can switch plans. Health care is one of the most important investments you’ll ever make. It’s a good idea to shop during AEP to ensure you have the plan that best meets your specific needs. This is a comprehensive program that is available to all. In fact Cigna Medicare Advantage is available in 31 counties including most of the Charlotte area. Cigna has competitive Medicare Advantage products. “We offer HMO and PPO plans” says Storey.

Benefits may include:

· $0 monthly premiums

· $0 primary care doctor and Low specialist visits

· $0 for many prescription drugs

· Part B give-back / money back in your social security check

· Preventive and comprehensive dental services

· Vision and hearing services

· Telehealth services

· A plan with no referrals needed to see a specialist

· Large network with doctors, specialists, and hospital choices