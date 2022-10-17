The Medicare Annual Election Period starts now!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by Cigna Medicare
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
It's annual enrollment time for people with medicare, It’s the period when people decide which plan works best for their insurance needs over the next year. Here with some tips to make that process easier is Diana Storey from Cigna. The Medicare Annual Election Period (AEP) runs from Oct. 15 ‒ Dec. 7. For more than 22 million people with a Medicare Advantage plan, this is the only time each year when they can switch plans. Health care is one of the most important investments you’ll ever make. It’s a good idea to shop during AEP to ensure you have the plan that best meets your specific needs. This is a comprehensive program that is available to all. In fact Cigna Medicare Advantage is available in 31 counties including most of the Charlotte area. Cigna has competitive Medicare Advantage products. “We offer HMO and PPO plans” says Storey.
Benefits may include:
· $0 monthly premiums
· $0 primary care doctor and Low specialist visits
· $0 for many prescription drugs
· Part B give-back / money back in your social security check
· Preventive and comprehensive dental services
· Vision and hearing services
· Telehealth services
· A plan with no referrals needed to see a specialist
· Large network with doctors, specialists, and hospital choices
During the Annual Enrollment Period it is important to review changes. In late September, you should have received a document known as the Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). This document contains information about changes to your MA plan for the upcoming year, including costs, benefits, available doctors and facilities. Review this document and note changes that apply to you. When comparing plans, pay attention to extra benefits not available in Original Medicare like dental or vision. It is important to consider other factors. Beyond cost, consider the doctors and facilities included in any given plan. Check prices on your regular medications and whether it’s easy to see specialists. Also pay attention to copays (how much you’re required to pay out-of-pocket for doctor visits) and the deductible. Call today 1-855 552-0639 (TTY 711) 7 days a week 8 am to 8 pm to speak to one of our licensed benefit advisors or visit our website for more information cignamedicare.com.