The Merchant and Paradiso Plant Store at Optimist Hall

Must stop and shop spots in Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Charlotte Today packed up and hit the road to Optimist Hall (1115 N. Brevard St. in Charlotte).

If you haven't been, you have to check it out, the one time textile mill is now booming with excitement, food, and great shopping.

One of the new must stop and shop spots The Merchant.

New to the hall The Merchant, is a one of a kind shop, with unique gift and home decor ideas. The Atlanta based company opened their first NC store in Charlotte. If you love vintage, you'll love The Merchant. Their company collects one of a kind pieces to stock their store. They have stuff for kids, pets, a gourmet line, even candles.

Store Manager, Reese Nisavic tells describes The Merchant best saying: "we're all about home decor, and good vibes..... we're just here to have a good time."

Right next door is the Paradiso Plant Shop.

A self described plant paradise complete with house plants, accessories and home goods for both new and experienced plant parents.

You don't have to be a botanist to enjoy the incredible variety of plants we offer at Pardiso. Bring in your plants and containers and we will help you find what you need.

Paradiso Plant Shop offers classes as well. It's not just plant, we have home décor, accessories, candles etc. People come from afar to get souvenir and keepsake items for their home.

