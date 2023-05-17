The Michael Waltrip Tap Room is here

Come for the Food and Drinks Stay for the Experience

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Waltrip is an icon in the sporting world especially with the NASCAR community. Over his career, he won championships and numerous races. None bigger than his two Daytona 500 wins in 2001 and 2003. His most recent endeavors catapults him into the Tap Industry and he is making a splash.

The Michael Waltrip Brewery provides the Two Time-line of beers featured on tap in the Michael Waltrip Taproom. “Come for the Food and Drink Stay for the Experience.” Immerse yourself in the game while sipping on a cold Michael Waltrip beer & sharing crowd-favorite foods with your friends & family! Our beers are a big deal. We have over 20 beers on tap including our featured releases from Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. Grab your favorite or try something new (or maybe both) while watching the teams you love and the teams you love to hate! There’s pool tables, TVS , Poker tournaments at a great location and more. The Staff is friendly and cordial. Race on over to Michael Waltrip Taproom for the newest sports-themed, family-focused experience ideal for all ages.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.