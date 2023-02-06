The music scene is heating up in Charlotte

Get ready for some outstanding tours!

The music scene across the country and internationally is in full swing this year. There are some incredible tours going on this summer. Here with more is Monica Bacon a local music blogger in charlotte, NC. The month of June is all set and hot to say the least. It would be advantageous to get your tickets early. Here are some shows happening in the month of June:

On June 9th the British legendary Jazz group “Incognito with Maysa” will be at the Knight Theater. Then on June 17th, Country artist Dierks Bentley will be at the PNC Pavilion on his “Gravel & Gold Tour” which is also the title of his latest album released earlier this year in February.

Super-duper reggae star, Ziggy Marley is touring and turning the heat up this summer. He’ll perform in Charlotte on June 20th at the Knight Theater. And rounding out the end of the month on June 28th at the PNC Pavilion is the one and only Shania Twain. She’s been busy all over the world, and her fans couldn’t be more excited. She has a new album titled “QUEEN OF ME”. Her ‘Queen Of Me Tour’ will make its stop in Charlotte, where all her fans can hear her old music as well as her new music.

