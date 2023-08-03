The new Lobby bar and retail space open inside Refuge Hotel in Plaza Midwood

It's a safe space to come hang out and take a beat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the Local Bar and retail space and the Refuge Hotel, they focus on small business importance. The owners of the Refuge Hotel, Black Moth Bars, and Grow Charlotte all connected over the importance of small business and their shared ethos around the way they run their businesses.

It's a safe space to come hang and take a beat. The Lobby is meant to be an extension of the entire hotel space and feel welcoming to people. The lobby is like the family room of the hotel and they want to express that. They want this concept to evoke feelings of connectedness, belonging and acceptance.

Hours of operation:

Wednesday/Thursday- 4pm-10pm

Friday/Saturday- 4pm-midnight

Sunday- 4pm-9pm

Location:

1101 Central Avenue Unit B

Charlotte, NC 28204

For more information you can visit RefugeonCentral.com

