Learn about wine at the New School for Wine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the New School for Wine website, Anthony "Wes" Wesley is a wine educator and lecturer with 35+ years of fine dining and wine experience. He transitioned into Fine Dining after a career in finance from New York. He recently opened the New School for Wine, to make wine more accessible to the masses by offering short wine classes.

His background and training began at the Prestigious Lamplighter Restaurant in 1987 and completing at the Windows of the World Wine School in 1992. His Wine Lists have received several Awards and Acclamation including The Wine Enthusiast and Wine Spectator: has been guest on morning shows and featured in the Wine Spectator including the Spectator's Sommelier Round Table Discussion.

At the New School for Wine you will:

Through a series of fun and engaging wine tastings, you will discover your wine style and new types of wines.

Take your wine knowledge up a notch and gain more confidence in buying wines.

Labels have a lot of information critical to understanding what's in the bottle. You'll learn what matters and what to ignore.

No certification. Just learning and having fun!

It can be impressive or intimidating. You'll learn to make a decision.

