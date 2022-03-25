The Palm Beaches awaits you.

Plan your vacation now

Now that spring has sprung, people are starting to think about their summer travel plans. Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is here with a terrific suggestion. The Palm Beaches, a gentler side of Florida awaits you—with cleaner sands, warmer waters and fewer crowds. Come see where America’s First Resort Destination™ was built and genuine hospitality began. Come, discover a place that surpasses all expectation, awaiting discerning travelers who won’t settle for the ordinary. A place different from the rest, waiting just for you.

The historic heart of Downtown West Palm Beach is Clematis Street, where colorful boutiques and antiques shops sit side by side with sidewalk cafes, nightclubs and historic landmarks. Clematis by Night, every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., brings out sun-kissed fun-seekers for a free concert, dancing and the happiest of hours by the waterfront.



Boca Raton’s beaches and natural features are peaceful and beautiful, but the pink-hued Mediterranean Revival architecture, a vision of architect Addison Mizner in the 1920s, is what makes the city so wonderfully bright. Mizner Park was constructed in this memorable architectural style with perfectly landscaped grounds, upscale shops, eateries and cultural attractions — putting Boca Raton at the top of the list of must-see Florida cities.



In Jupiter, history buffs can get their fill of the olden days of Florida cities by touring the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, lighting the way for ships since 1860. Or in Palm Beach, shop the boutiques along historic Worth Avenue and then tour the Flagler Museum, a breathtaking 75-room Gilded Age estate.

Whether you’re here for a week or an afternoon, The Palm Beaches are a playground for every traveler, budget and interest. Relax on one of our tropical beaches. Enjoy fishing, boating, paddling or snorkeling in our pristine waterways. Indulge in retail therapy on Worth Avenue or one of our outdoor malls. Discover our wilder side at Lion Country Safari or the Florida Everglades. Golfer in the family? Hit legendary links at resorts like The Breakers and PGA National Resort & Spa. And we’re just getting warmed up.

