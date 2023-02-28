New Food + Craft Cocktails at The People’s Market

You can find them on Instagram @thepeoplesmarketelizabeth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The People’s Market is a neighborhood hub and gathering place. They say they purposefully don’t have TVs to foster sense of community and conversation.

They have an all-day café and market offering extensive food and beverage options for everyone – breakfast, lunch, dinner – plus a coffee shop, bakery and full bar.

They've been in their location on Elizabeth Avenue for about six months – great features such as free parking across the street, proximity to uptown, conference room that guests can rent.

At the coffee bar the beans are provided by local roaster Magnolia Coffee. They have a full range of drip coffees and espresso drinks. They also offer seasonal coffees to keep the options fresh. They just launched Brambleberry Cobbler Latte, Horchata, and Spring Blossom Cold Brew

The new cocktail list was crafted by local mixologist Bob Peters. They also have 10 local beers on tap, great wine by the glass and-pressed mimosas are a favorite on the weekend with brunch.

The People's Market has been known for breakfast, offered seven days a week – breakfast burrito and chicken biscuit are fan favorites. They expanded lunch to include artisan sandwiches and tacos.

Follow them on Instagram @thepeoplesmarketelizabeth to stay in the know about Sandwich of the Week and other new offerings.

