The perfect summer BBQ, sponsored by Tillamook

Summer is here and that means it’s time to get grilling! Instead of typical burgers, this year take the grilling game up a notch with bolder, meltier, chef-approved twists on the classic burger that will make your barbeques next-level!

NY Times Bestselling Author and Chef Gaby Dalkin and Tillamook’s Executive Chef Josh Archibald share expert tips, like when to switch to smash-hit slices that are cut thicker, adding more flavor to your burgers and seasonal sides. Learn how to make two summer staples - a double cheddar bacon burger that’s stuffed and topped with bold and melty Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Slices, crispy bacon and guacamole, and a delicious twist on a burger - a grilled BBQ chicken sandwich with tastier Medium Cheddar Slices on the chicken, and the bun – yum!



TIPS FOR MELTIER CHEESEBURGERS INCLUDE :

BE CHOOSEY ABOUT CHEESE — Reach for quality cheeses to elevate burgers for the tastiest bites

BOLD FLAVOR — Why going the extra mile to age cheddar naturally, with time – so you get bolder flavor every time with Tillamook

QUALITY — How choosing high-quality ingredients paired with fresh, seasonal produce for the most delicious results

