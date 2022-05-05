The PGA Tour Superstore is now in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The P-G-A Tour Superstore has landed here in the Queen City!
Kurt Sager is here to show us what they have in the store.
Here are just some of what The Charlotte PGA Tour Superstore features:
- Wingman Speaker – yes, people are listening to music on course and this popular item attaches to your cart
- Theragun therapeutic accessories – they can help with that tennis elbow too, it ‘s nice and compact and can travel with you everywhere
- Golf balls – they’re pretty essential, but find the right ball for your swing speed
- Apparel - We are seeing more colors and prints being worn on course – and off, examples include Lily Pulitzer, Smith & Quinn, Travis Mathew, William Murray, Chubbie, Barstool Sports reflecting a more athleisure look, which is an extension of the how the game is changing and being played
Don't forget they offers golf lessons as well as clubs putters, shoes etc.. it truly is your one stop location for all your golfing needs.