The Pinky Swear Foundation's "Moores Vegas" fundraiser is coming up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 20 years ago, a 9 year old boy named Mitch made a pinky promise with his dad to help kids with cancer. He passed away shortly after that and the Pinky Swear Foundation has been keeping that promise since.

When a child gets cancer, non-medical expenses pile up. The Pinky Swear Foundation helps with financial support such as rent, mortgage, gas, groceries and utilities.

Pinky Swear does a lot for families in NC, including stocking the pantry at Levine through volunteers and in 2022 Pinky Swear distributed over $56,000 to families in NC alone.

The "Moores vegas" event is run solely by volunteers. This is their 2nd "Mooresvegas" event in Mooresville. There will be casino-eque games for fun. There will be amazing silent auction items from Dale Jr, their presenting sponsor as well as Tito's Vodka, Matabo, Greenworks and Fiskars and much more! They will auction off a set of braces from Allar Orthodontics.

Space is limited so get your tickets NOW by clicking this link.

