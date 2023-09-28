The rat problem in Charlotte, sponsored by Killingsworth Environmental

Rats are closely tied to the light rail system here in the Queen City

Killingsworth, an Anticimex company, continues offering the latest pest control technology by providing SMART rodent monitoring. SMART is an effective, environmentally friendly rodent control system that combats rodents such as mice and rats. The SMART system involves wirelessly linked devices that monitor, track, and eliminate pests while providing analytics to Killingsworth's home office. SMART services are unlike any other rodent control in the market and are scalable, operating efficiently at residential, commercial, and municipal levels.

"We intend to generate awareness about the significant rodent problem in Charlotte," explains Paul Bergman, President of Killingsworth. "Given the substantial health and safety hazards posed by rats, our primary objective is to mitigate these risks. Our data shows a direct correlation between the Light Rail and rodent activity.” Rodgers explains “The rail system provides food, water, shelter, and safe passage for rodents.” “We stand committed to serving our community by safeguarding residents and businesses from the threat rodents present, including the diseases they can transmit. The launch of a train wrap campaign on Charlotte's light rail system marks an exciting step forward in promoting our services."

To learn more about SMART services and Killingsworth Environmental, visit CLTrats.com.

