The Renovation Husbands, show you how to "One Up the Block"

It’s no longer a matter of just ‘keeping up’ with the Joneses, today, more than ever, homeowners are caught in an endless cycle of home improvement ‘one upmanship’ with their neighbors. But no matter who ends up on top this week, the results are the same, beautiful spaces the whole block can be proud of.

Experts Stephen and David St. Russell from Renovation Husbands, recently featured on Magnolia Network for their 1800s Victorian home renovation share their tips. “We fell in love with the outdoor space of our home renovation” says Stephen. David adding: "....don’t be afraid to embrace your outdoor space and make it a place to entertain."

They also say: "Don't overlook the outdoor strip of space between sidewalk and street, you can dress it up by planting native flora and watch it transform the space" When renovating the outdoor space start with cleaning the decks, sweeping and edging the grass. It's an easy way to make a statement without spending a lot of money. When you "One up the Block" everyone wins in the neighborhood because your adding beauty to the Block.

