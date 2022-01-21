The role of focused breathing in yoga

Controlling your breath while practicing yoga is so important

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Breathing is one of the most important tool to employ when doing yoga exercises. It starts and ends with breathing, Kara McConaghy with yoga 4 Elite athletes shares some helpful tips.

Breathing is one of the most important and greatest tool you have in yoga. Breathing improve blood flow circulation, it helps with stress and offers release.

When you wake up it’s important to get your body going and here are a few exercises that will help.

Legs up the wall is for improving circulation.

Child pose is for problems reaching or stretching