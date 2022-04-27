Come visit the Salt Block a hidden gem in Hickory N.C. Here with more is Tara Bland, executive director of the Salt Block foundation. Originally constructed in 1927 to serve as the Hickory High School, this building was dramatically renovated in 1986 and became the home of the SALT Block. The acronym SALT stands for Sciences, Arts, and Literature Together, which reflects how the Foundation houses the Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, Hickory Museum of Art, United Arts Council and Western Piedmont Symphony. The Science Center features an aquarium, a planetarium, and a series of revolving exhibits; the Choral Society meets on Mondays to rehearse for performances; the Museum of Art features work from nineteenth through twenty-first century American artwork along with local folk art; the United Arts Council raises funds for affiliated organizations; and the Western Piedmont Symphony meets in the building to practice and perform in the building. The SALT Block Foundation is home to the Hickory Museum of Art, Catawba Science Center, Hickory Choral Society, United Arts Council of Catawba County, and Western Piedmont Symphony. The SALT Block also has meeting spaces available to fit your needs! The Salt Block is lots of fun and entertainment. For more information visit SaltBlockFoundation.org