The Scavenger hunt is on: "100 Tiny Things" invade Charlotte

"100 Tiny Things" is one of the feature events at the Charlotte International Art Festival. "100 Tiny Things" is one part surprise, one part scavenger hunt for everyone walking through uptown between the Blumenthal’s two largest theaters: the Belk and the Knight. If they are making their way to the festival, or even if they’re commuting to work, "100 Tiny Things" are playful, curious and delightfully disruptive installations that are a joy to stumble upon, and encourage the public to explore the larger footprint of CIAF, as well as begin to see their city in through new eyes. Artists, please consider your submission to "100 Tiny Things" as an opportunity for creative urban repair, a way to manipulate the mundane, and to interpret serious architecture with a personified flair. From googly eyes, to mini-murals, to small sculptures, we are inviting public awareness with a giggle. Your tiny things will encourage people to slow down, and enjoy small creative art. The "100 Tiny Things" runs from Sep 17 – Oct 02. The exact location to be revealed visit CharlotteArtFest.com.