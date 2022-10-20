Wheelz Pizza says: the secret to delicious pizza is in the dough!

Wheelz Pizza started as a food truck in Wilmington and is now in the Queen City

What started as a lark in Wilmington with one food truck and a big dream has expanded to Charlotte! Wheelz Pizza has brought their delicious pizza to the Queen City. Here with more is co-owner Joy Sprenger and General Manager Brian.

“We pride ourselves on consistency of great taste” says Sprenger. A pizza made in Wilmington or Charlotte will have the same great taste our customers crave. “The secret sauce to our great tasting pizza is in our sourdough and how it is prepared” says G.M Brian.

The award-winning crust is made fresh daily, on-site, from 100% natural sourdough. The starter originates off the Southern tip of Italy on Ischia Island. It’s world-famous for the sourdough yeast that has made bread on this island for over a thousand years. The Wheelz Ischia sourdough pizza crust has a wonderful taste, chew, and texture that creates a world-class pizza. The 72-hour cold fermentation process gives wheelz' crust an airy rise every time. The fermentation process breaks down naturally occurring gluten, allowing our pizza crust to be more easily eaten and digested.

They say, "....everyone loves our crust so much we use the same dough for our signature chocolate chip cookies and our lofty loaves of bread. We have a great menu of nothing but pizza. We don’t do salads or any other appetizer items just delicious tasting pizza. Our goal is to concentrate solely on doing one thing well and that’s making amazing tasting pizza”.