'The Silver-Horned Girl' offers great resources for young people struggling with mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "The Silver-Horned Girl" book is available at: Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, IndieBound.org, & Park Road Books in Charlotte.

"The Silver-Horned Girl" is a great book that shows how we can all overcome and love our differences.

Below are some great resources Lisa mentions regarding scoliosis and mental health:

Crisis Text Line (24/7 Free crisis line): Text HOME to 741741

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Dial 988 (24/7 Free crisis line)

If you'd like to meet Lisa and get a copy of "The Silver-Horned Girl" signed, check out the details below for her book signing!

Time: 2pm-3:30pm

Date: April 1, 2023

Location: Park Road Books (Charlotte)/Book Signing/Meet & Greet

Ticket Prices: FREE

For more information on Lisa and "The Silver-Horned Girl" go online to thesilverhornedgirlbook.com.

