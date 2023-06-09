The SMART system unveiled - sponsored by Killingsworth Environmental

Uncontrolled rodent population in the Queen City

Today's Charlotte Today guest contends that Charlotte has become one of the rattiest cities in America. Here with more is Andrew Rodgers from Killingsworth. “Rat populations can quickly grow out of control due to their reproduction habits” says Rodgers. He adds “Females can have up to 84 yearly offspring and start reproducing at three months old.” A quarter of all Americans have experienced a rodent problem. Almost half of those infestations take place in the fall and winter months. Also rats carry at least 60 communicable diseases like Typhus, Meningitis, Leptospirosis, and Hantavirus. These aren't just spread through bites; urine, feces, and fur are key sources of contamination. But Killingsworth is equipped to help alleviate this problem.

In CHARLOTTE, NC, August 30, 2023 – Killingsworth Environmental, an innovative pest control company, is launching a campaign to bring light to Charlotte's growing rat problem with a bold train wrap for Charlotte's light rail system, beginning September 4th.

Killingsworth, an Anticimex company, continues offering the latest pest control technology by providing SMART rodent monitoring. SMART is an effective, environmentally friendly rodent control system that combats rodents such as mice and rats. The SMART system involves wirelessly linked devices that monitor, track, and eliminate pests while providing analytics to Killingsworth's home office. SMART services are unlike any other rodent control in the market and are scalable, operating efficiently at residential, commercial, and municipal levels.

"We intend to generate awareness about the significant rodent problem in Charlotte," explains Paul Bergman, President of Killingsworth. "Given the substantial health and safety hazards posed by rats, our primary objective is to mitigate these risks. Our data shows a direct correlation between the Light Rail and rodent activity.” Rodgers explains “The rail system provides food, water, shelter, and safe passage for rodents.” “We stand committed to serving our community by safeguarding residents and businesses from the threat rodents present, including the diseases they can transmit. The launch of a train wrap campaign on Charlotte's light rail system marks an exciting step forward in promoting our services."

