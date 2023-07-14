The Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration is underway, sponsored by Dollywood

Don't miss out on all the fun this season

According to Dollywood, guests to this year’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration at Dollywood have a range of experiences to enjoy throughout the day and into the night at Tripadvisor’s #1 U.S. theme park. With the addition of the park’s newest thrilling attraction, Big Bear Mountain, this surely is a summer to remember in the Smokies.

Two of Dollywood’s biggest summertime traditions return due to tremendous feedback from park guests. “Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights” returns bigger, brighter and bolder with even more drones lighting up the night sky high above the Pigeon Forge park. A first-of-its-kind theme park spectacle when it debuted in 2021, the guest-favorite is back with a show that combines 500 high-tech drones with a world-class fireworks extravaganza designed to put an exclamation point on the evening.

As part of the Sweet Summer Nights experience, a DJ and energetic dancers bring fun to the streets of Wildwood Grove during two dance parties that will have everyone on their feet. As the party nears its conclusion, the celebration takes to the sky as the drones, operated by Dollywood’s partner Dronisos, launch into the air for an unforgettable display.

The Gazillion Bubble Show also returns in 2023 with a mesmerizing burst of excitement for guests in DP’s Celebrity Theater. The show provides many moments where guests will be surrounded by “gazillions” of bubbles for a fun and unpredictable experience that captivates the entire family.

Another important milestone for Dollywood’s newest resort property, the much-anticipated Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, took place on June 26 as guests can begin making reservations for stays this fall. The earliest available stay date is November 3, 2023.

