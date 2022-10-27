The Southern Christmas Show is approaching fast!

Get a Sneak Peek Preview and you can be a lucky winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's hard to believe we are now just 59-days away from Christmas

and roughly 2 weeks away from the opening of this year's Southern Christmas Show! Here to give us a sneak peek of the preview night happening, November 9th is Yvette Kerns, The Petite Cook Charlotte.

The Southern Christmas Show is the largest Christmas Show in North America. Shop for holiday gifts such as apparel, seasonal décor, jewelry, housewares & home décor, toys, gourmet foods, and MORE. Plus, support artisans, taste delicious wines, and enjoy holiday décor that will inspire you. Whether you’re joining us at The Park Expo & Conference Center with a long shopping list or just looking for a fun day out with family & friends, visit the show to check out hundreds of vendors all under one roof. There’s no better place to kick off the holiday season… you’ll be in the Christmas spirit after a visit to the Southern Christmas Show!

Get an early look at this year’s Southern Christmas Show by buying tickets to A Show Sneak Peek Preview. There is also a special drawing. If you purchase your preview night ticket now you will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card to David Yurman, win a private shopping experience for you and four other friends, and enjoy a fabulous bottle of champagne all compliments of our amazing sponsor David Yurman!!

Preview Night Admission Includes:

Preview the show first! See the show before it opens to general admission.

Free Parking.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and tasty treats as you shop. Click here to see a full list of food partners for Preview Night.

For each Preview Night ticket sold a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Sandbox. Feel good knowing your ticket is supporting families in the Charlotte community!

Special commemorative ornament for the first 250 guests in the show featuring the 2022 Show Theme, "Winter Wonderland"