The Subaru Love Promise, Sponsored by Subaru South Charlotte & Subaru Concord

According to Subaru, The Subaru Love Promise is their vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction. The five pillars of the Subaru Love Promise are environment, health, education, helping, and animal welfare.

By the end of this year, Subaru retailers will have supported nearly 300,000 cancer patients nationwide through their warm blankets and message of hope cards program! This is their 6th year participating in this growing campaign to provide warmth, love and relief to those facing cancer.

A heads up for pet lovers too, Subaru South Charlotte and CMPD Animal Care are working together this weekend to help you care for your pets with the 'Prep Your Pet Day' this Saturday July 1st from 8am to 10:45am.

At the event, you can update your pet's vaccines, get them microchipped for free, or maybe even find another four-legged friend to add to your family. It's all happening at the adoption center on Byrum drive.

