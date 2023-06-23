The Summer Concert Series in the Queen City is Hot!

Summer Concert Tickets are going fast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As it warms up outside so does the music scene and here to tell us all about it is music blogger Monica Bacon. “Charlotte area residents you are in for a treat because so many A list artist are touring here in the Carolinas, says Bacon. She goes onto say “get your tickets because these concerts will be in hot demand.”

Here is what’s on tap:

15 time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will be at the Spectrum Center on July 2nd . Alicia has been dazzling crowds for years with her beautiful voice, songs and her piano playing. This concert will be in heavy demand.

LL Cool J headlines his first tour in 30yrs, and on July 9th . LL Cool J is making a stop in Charlotte this summer and he's heading to the Spectrum Center with the hip-hop band The Roots, D-J jazzy Jeff and more. Tickets are available for presale right now and general tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. The legendary rapper, slash actor brings his talents to the Queen City. Get ready for him to “Rock the Bells” & “Knock You out”.

Female Rock Icon Melissa Etheridge is touring, and you can catch her at the Knight Theater on July 14th. Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Etheridge has remained one of America’s favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. On September 17, 2021, Melissa released a new album called One Way Out. October 2022 saw Melissa’s return to the theatre with her one woman show, My Window – A Journey Through Life.

North Carolina’s own country artist Luke Combs has had nothing but success since he dropped out of college to live his dream which has earned him several music awards. He’s coming to the Bank of America Stadium on July 15th. The Carolinas' own country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year will now perform two nights at Bank of America Stadium this summer. He'll play shows in Charlotte July 14-15, 2023. The Friday, July 14 date is a new addition to the sold-out Saturday, July 15 show.

Now us old schoolers remember Boy George and Culture Club. Their last album was in 2018 and it was their first one in 20yrs. Boy George and Culture Club are headed out on a 2023 tour of North America with fellow new wave artists Howard Jones and Berlin. “The Letting It Go Show” tour will span 25 cities and they will be at PNC Pavilion on July 19th.