The T-Rex exhibit is getting an update

The Schiele Museum, invites you to visit the T-Rex exhibit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Schiele Museum of Natural History is planning a lobby update and their iconic T-Rex will be temporarily removed. But don't worry, it will be back! Joining us today, with more on the legendary dinosaur is Tony Pasour.

The museum will undergo some changes but don’t worry your favorite and iconic T-Rex will not lose its' luster, and attraction as a fan favorite. The giant size T-Rex is is cast from the Wankel T-Rex, and discovered in 1987. It arrived at the museum in 1999 as part of a temporary exhibit. A generous gift from the Dickson Foundation in 2000 allowed The Schiele to purchase T-Rex and make it a permanent exhibit. The exhibit has been popular among visitors of the museum. Visitors can expect to see T-Rex in its' current form through June 18th. However, the T-Rex is changing. Scientists have made new discoveries since this cast was created and it’s time for updates! “The T-Rex tooth is enormous and its brain is extremely small for such a large mammal” says Pasour.