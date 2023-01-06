The T-Rex exhibit is getting an update

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Schiele Museum of Natural History is planning a lobby update and their iconic T-Rex will be temporarily removed. But don't worry, it will be back! Joining us today, with more on the legendary dinosaur is Tony Pasour.
The museum will undergo some changes but don’t worry your favorite and iconic T-Rex will not lose its' luster, and attraction as a fan favorite. The giant size T-Rex is is cast from the Wankel T-Rex, and discovered in 1987. It arrived at the museum in 1999 as part of a temporary exhibit. A generous gift from the Dickson Foundation in 2000 allowed The Schiele to purchase T-Rex and make it a permanent exhibit. The exhibit has been popular among visitors of the museum. Visitors can expect to see T-Rex in its' current form through June 18th. However, the T-Rex is changing. Scientists have made new discoveries since this cast was created and it’s time for updates! “The T-Rex tooth is enormous and its brain is extremely small for such a large mammal” says Pasour.
Once considered a dim-witted creature that lumbered along dragging its tail, the most recent science portrays T-Rex as a dynamic member of a prehistoric ecosystem. It has been known to hunt and scavenge like a Hyena and It has been likened to a gigantic bird, tending its young and possibly covered with feathers for at least a portion of its life. The Schiele’s T-Rex cast will eventually be put back on exhibit in a new pose that better represents the latest science. So come on down bring the family and enjoy the exhibits the museum has to offer. For more information check events calendar at schielemusem.org for days/times.