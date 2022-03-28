CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to diet and what to eat, as many people with older parents know - sometimes it can be pretty tricky getting them to eat enough. Often times foods they once loved - just don't seem to taste the same. Here to talk more about how to help insure seniors get the nutrition they need are Chef Edgar and Chef Kara from Waltonwood here in charlotte.

As we age our tastes for things really does change and that’s why Waltonwood is heavily staffed with a variety of Chefs that make incredibly attractive meals, full of color to entice the picky eater. Waltonwood know that people especially seniors eat with their eyes first. Waltonwood uses seasonal foods and partner with local farms and produce suppliers for the healthiest, freshest, and most sustainable ingredients available for its residents, also allowing for fantastic seasonal menus throughout the year. The chef prepare a fresh, locally sourced and nutritious dish for your table. Waltonwood has an special event called the “Taste of Waltonwood.” Waltonwood hosts its annual culinary series where the community opens to friends, family, local seniors and community partners for an interactive experience highlighting the intersection of culinary artistry and nutrition. Most are occurring on March 30th - 31st at various locations. Check the Website for more details at Waltonwood.com.