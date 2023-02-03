The Taste of WaltonWood is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Waltonwood is a luxury senior living community and their big event the Taste of Waltonwood is right around the corner! On Thursday morning's show, we were joined by Chef Kara Terreault, who filled us in on all you need to know to take a tour of the facility and sample their food.

Waltonwood serves as a benchmark in senior living options, with elegant housing and a wide spectrum of services and care options. Each community features unique architecture and impressive landscaping, and provides residents with a maintenance-free lifestyle so you can enjoy all the comforts of your own home. We are proud to offer residents Independent Living , Assisted Living , and Memory Care services in Michigan, North Carolina, and Virginia. Our locations are designed to reflect the local communities and give residents a deeper sense of home and familiarity.

Chef tells us, the dining at Waltonwood is much more than eating a meal, it’s a sophisticated culinary experience, complete with a warm and inviting ambiance, exquisite food hand-plated by our skilled chefs, and the lofty standard of service and hospitality that you expect from a Waltonwood community. “We are excited and are getting prepared for our big event Taste of Waltonwood “ says Chef Kara. The event will be held the week of March 6th as we celebrate throughout our North Carolina communities Taste of Waltonwood, an interactive culinary experience featuring live chef stations and cooking demos, fresh baked goods from our pastry chefs, signature cocktails and infused water stations. Visit WWW.waltonwood.com for community dates and times near you! It's the perfect way to Taste life at Waltonwood and sample our menu. “If you joined the event everyone leaves with a personal charcuterie box “ says Chef Kara. You don't want to miss it!