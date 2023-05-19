The Travel Mom shares the inside scoop, on the Atlantis Bahamas 25th Anniversary special offer

Book by June 14th, to take advantage of the Atlantis Anniversary Special

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content.

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

If you watch Charlotte Today with any regularity, you know we love talking travel. On this morning's show, we were joined by two of our favorite travelers Emily Kaufman and Tommy DiDario, back at one of their favorite places to visit the Atlantis Bahamas.

Atlantis is known for its beaches , hotels, dinning an aqua ventures. The Atlantis Bahamas now celebrating its' 25th anniversary of fun, relaxation, and entertainment, as a top getaway to the Bahamas.

Emily tells us, the Aquaventure is always a hit! It really is non-stop water all-day fun. Splash around in 20 million gallons of water as it rushes through our high-speed water slides. Float along our river ride, conquer the water-play fort, and explore all 11 sparkling swimming pools. Food, fun, dinning and relaxation is what you’ll find.

You can also enjoy the breathtaking view from the beachfront cabanas at The Cove Pool & Beach, exclusively for guests of The Cove. Be in the center of the action with a private cabana elevated above the Mayan Temple Pool, and only steps away from thrilling slides. Let your Cabana Host take care of the details while you take slide down the Leap of Faith.

The hotel accommodation are spectacular as well. “The Cove is all luxury and all-suite hotel” says DiDario. Nestled between two private beaches, this sensorial retreat is made for anyone looking to indulge in Bahamian splendor. The Cove is an elegant hotel perfect for couples seeking a romantic getaway all the way to families in need of a relaxing oasis. The private Coral Cabanas offer friends and families a shaded and relaxing place right next to the sparkling blue and white pool-scape.