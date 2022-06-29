Travel to Atlantis in the Bahamas this summer

The Travel Mom shares ways to save if you travel to Atlantis this season

This article involves commercial content.

Summer is in full swing and we are all looking at some ways to save money while having an awesome time. Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom joined Charlotte Today with a place you can do just that.

Atlantis Bahamas is a great summer destination for you to visit. There is something for everybody to enjoy. This location screams vacation! Atlantis has a fantastic promotion going on. When you buy three nights, you get your fourth night free! You can find more at AtlantisBahamas.com.

The Travel Mom is also giving away a trip! You can Enter to win three nights and four days plus a food and beverage credit @TheTravelMom on social media.

Before you travel, make sure you check travel requirements! Wherever you visit make sure you present a negative COVID test or a vaccination card.

