The trending cocktail: Espresso Martinis!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Espresso Martinis are all the rage right now! Everyone is drinking them. Whether you'd like to make one at home or visit Dot Dot Dot Charlotte for a sip, here are some recipes!

The Espresso Martini

2 oz vodka

.75 oz coffee liqueur

.5 oz cold brew coffee syrup

.75 heavy cream

Add all ingredients over ice shake Vigorously, strain and garnish with fresh ground coffee beans.

The Cowboy Wake Up

2 oz Montana Bourbon

1 oz coffee liqour

1 oz espresso (room temp)

.5 oz simple syrup

Add all ingredients over ice shake Vigorously, strain

For more go online to DotDotDotCharlotte.com