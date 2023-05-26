Owner of J. Leigh Events shares tips to cut costs but still have a great party

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is graduation season! If you are planning a party for your loved one, Jennifer Bishop, owner of J. Leigh Events, has some great tips for you to plan the ultimate graduation party!

Graduation parties can get very expensive. There are great ways to cut costs but not cut down on style with your decorations. Many stores have plastic and paper plates and utensils that can cut down on costs but still look very festive. Same with decorations! You can have a very exciting party with lots of décor from the dollar store or Amazon. Another great way to cut costs is to buy food from the grocery store! It is still delicious, and you can buy décor to add to it so it is more personalized.

Another fun idea is to do a guestbook with polaroid cameras! This allows guests to snap a photo and gives you more memories.

To reach out to J. Leugh Events, go online to j-leigh.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.