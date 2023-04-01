The Weathered Souls Cocktail Lounge opens this weekend

Taste seasonal cocktails and delicious food

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend, Weathered Souls Charlotte will have the grand opening of their LoSo Craft Cocktail Lounge! The lounge will serve the classics plus signature drinks. The scratch kitchen prepares oysters, salads, ceviche and more dishes designed by Greg Collier. The grand opening begins this Friday, January 6th at 5pm.

Weathered Souls is located at 255 Clanton Rd. and the cocktail lounge will be open Wednesday-Thursday, 11am-midnight Friday-Saturday, 11am-9pm Sundays. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Plus, there is an exciting new beer release this weekend, the Whale Rider! Whale Rider is a 15% Barrel aged imperial stout with toasted coconut, coconut and Madagascar Vanilla Beans.

Don't miss out on this exciting addition to the lower South End! To find more information you can visit the Weathered Souls website, WeatheredSouls.Beer

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.