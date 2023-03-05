The Well Fargo Championship at prestigious Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
It’s time to get ready for the Well Fargo Championship as the city of Charlotte brace for another week long of PGA Tour Golf event here in the Queen City. Here with more is Mark Greenhalgh from, The Golf Shop Radio.
The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour.[1] Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (except in 2022, when it was played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm), it has attracted some of the top players on the tour. “The field is astounding and many of the players love playing on this course in fact 16 of the top 20 players are in the field” says Greenhalgh. Economically this will be a win for the Queen, the support given by Charlotteans is incredible. He goes on to say “Make sure you check the weather and dress appropriately, in the mornings it can be cool, and in the afternoon it will be hot.” “On Saturday there is rain in the forecast so please plan ahead.” The tournament has already generated so much excitement and remember it debuted in 2003 as the Wachovia Championship and was known in 2009 and 2010 as the Quail Hollow Championship. In 2017, the tournament offered a $7.5 million purse with a winner's share of $1.35 million. It has taken on many iteration and now is known as the Well Fargo Championship. From 2004–06 and 2011–13, the tournament ended in a playoff. Additionally, the event has one of the tougher finishes on tour with 16, 17, and 18, commonly known as the "Green Mile," often ranked among the PGA Tour's toughest holes. Tickets are still available.
The field is an impressive one. “One of my personal favorites is none other than Rory McIlroy who in my opinion is the face of the PGA” says Greenhalgh. He goes on to say “Rory has won this event 3 times; also Max Homa (a two time winner of this event) is another golfer most will be watching.” Big names like Spieth, Thomas, Day, Morikawa, Fowler and many more will create a star studded cast of players who will compete to be crowned champion of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.
For more information visit WellsFargoChampionship.com or TheGolfShopShow.com