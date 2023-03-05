The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour.[1] Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (except in 2022, when it was played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm), it has attracted some of the top players on the tour. “The field is astounding and many of the players love playing on this course in fact 16 of the top 20 players are in the field” says Greenhalgh. Economically this will be a win for the Queen, the support given by Charlotteans is incredible. He goes on to say “Make sure you check the weather and dress appropriately, in the mornings it can be cool, and in the afternoon it will be hot.” “On Saturday there is rain in the forecast so please plan ahead.” The tournament has already generated so much excitement and remember it debuted in 2003 as the Wachovia Championship and was known in 2009 and 2010 as the Quail Hollow Championship. In 2017, the tournament offered a $7.5 million purse with a winner's share of $1.35 million. It has taken on many iteration and now is known as the Well Fargo Championship. From 2004–06 and 2011–13, the tournament ended in a playoff. Additionally, the event has one of the tougher finishes on tour with 16, 17, and 18, commonly known as the "Green Mile," often ranked among the PGA Tour's toughest holes. Tickets are still available.