The Wells Fargo Championship in the Queen City

The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour.[1] Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (except in 2022, when it was played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm), it has attracted some of the top players on the tour. “The field is astounding (Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth) in fact many of the players love playing on this course.” The event has one of the tougher finishes on tour with holes 16, 17, and 18, commonly known as the "Green Mile," often ranked among the PGA Tour's toughest holes. The 17th hole is a beautiful Par 3 the distance can range from 190 yards to 200+ yards. The green is protected by water. In fact there is with water everywhere. “It is important to hit the green and to keep the ball in play” says Davenport. He goes on to say “The 17th Green is not always receptive to keeping the ball in play so you must be strategic with your shot and it must land softly as to not run off the green.” “A 3 which is par is a good score on this hole because it's easy to bring a big number such as 4, 5 or 6 if you go into the water.” “Take your 3 and move on!”