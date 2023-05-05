The Wells Fargo Championship in the Queen City

The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour . [1] Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (except in 2022, when it was played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm), it has attracted some of the top players on the tour. “The field is astounding (Rory McIlroy, Kevin Streelman , Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth) in fact many of the players love playing on this course.” The event has one of the tougher finishes on tour with holes 16, 17, and 18, commonly known as the "Green Mile," often ranked among the PGA Tour's toughest holes.

“The 18th hole is a beautiful long Par 4 with lots of trouble everywhere” says Davenport. The tee shot is crucial. The golfer must get the ball in the fairway. The approach shot onto the green can be tricky. The green is guarded by a creek bed on the left side of the green and bunkers on the right side of the green. The Green tilts downward from the back to the front making all downhill putts very difficult. The patrons congregate in that area to watch the drama unfold. “The Sunday hole location will be near the front of the green” says Davenport. He goes on to say “Any approach shots above the hole on Sunday will almost guarantee a two putt.” “If you are not careful that is where Bogey, to Double Bogey comes into focus." These golfers are pros and should be able to navigate and stay out of trouble on 18th hole. This hole is one of the hardest hole on the PGA Tour Stop. The tournament finishes up on Sunday, May 7th. The Wells Fargo Championship will infuse the Queen City with many dollars from restaurants, hospitality, uber etc. For more information visit WellsFargoChampionship.com.