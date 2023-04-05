The Wells Fargo Championship in the Queen City

The famous Par 4, 16th hole of The Green Mile

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The PGA Tour once again makes a stop in the Queen City. This year’s Well Fargo Championship will be at the Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte. Here with more is the head pro at Quail Hollow Club, Scott Davenport.

The Wells Fargo Championship is a professional golf tournament in North Carolina on the PGA Tour.[1] Held in early May at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (except in 2022, when it was played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm), it has attracted some of the top players on the tour. “The field is astounding (Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth) in fact many of the players love playing on this course.” The event has one of the tougher finishes on tour with holes 16, 17, and 18, commonly known as the "Green Mile," often ranked among the PGA Tour's toughest holes.

“The 16th hole is a 500 yard Par 4 that can be very challenging” says Davenport. Davenport goes on to say “You need a good shot down the middle of the green; consequently, leaving you with an approach shot that you want to stay middle to right of the green.” The greens are typically fast but if you can come away with a par or a birdie its sets you up for a good finish and score. There are going to be a lot of patrons out at Quail hollow. This great for the club and the Queen city. For more information visit WellsFargoChampionship.com

