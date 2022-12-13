The World Premiere: Avatar Way of the Water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The World premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water was in London. There were many people there including stars and director James Cameron. We caught up with Sean O’Connell from Cinema Blend who attended the event. “The World premiere was amazing it was indeed a star studded event including the Director James Cameron” says O’Connell. Interviewing many celebrities on the Blue Carpet, especially James Cameron was indeed a highlight of the premiere. The after party was filled with the Who’s Who of Hollywood. “The after party took place in a castle, it was one of the best experience of my life” says O’Connell. The fovie itself is 3.5 hours long. “It is much better than the first in my opinion” says O’Connell. The last hour of the Avatar: Way of the Water is thrilling and super exciting. Families will love it. James Cameron has been pushing the envelope in terms of modern movie-making technology throughout the course of his entire career. This has led to him making some of the most expensive movies ever made, from Titanic to the first Avatar. But his detail, attention, and expertise in craft is what has allowed those movies to climb to the top of the box office ranks. James Cameron seems to have another Block Buster on his hands. For more information visit Cinema Blend.com.