There are options other than opioids after a surgery

Dr. Paul Diegido from South Charlotte Plastic & Aesthetic surgery shares more information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Dr. Paul Diegido from South Charlotte Plastic & Aesthetic surgery shares information about opioid use, it's history and how they are working towards an alternative.

There is a long history on how we got to opioids and treatments that were used before. We've come a long way, but there are still other options.

South Charlotte Plastic & Aesthetic surgery has plenty of options that can get you off narcotics quickly, or maybe not have to use them at all.