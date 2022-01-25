There is a level playing field in broadcasting and media arts

Let's face it - these days access to high speed internet is pretty much everywhere, but that wasn't always the case.... today people can go online quickly...online easily... and online affordably.

The same is true for the hardware and technology - it used to be only in the biggest cities or wealthiest homes...not so anymore.



The playing field for media arts has been leveled between people who were already successful and those who seem to always struggle. John Casson with CSB Media Arts Center has more information of how you can get involved. CSB Media Arts Center has been using and teaching technology for more than 25 years. They specialize in teaching students radio, audio, video, digital ,script writing production and more. Technology that was used for play by many is now being used to grow a career. The playing field has been leveled and its location has changed from at a fixed location to a remote or virtual one. Students as CSB will learn from their instructors and begin a career in media arts. The best way to find out what CSB Media Arts Center has to offer is to take a tour or to visit GOCSB.com