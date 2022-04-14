There's still time to get help filing your taxes

The tax deadline is rapidly approaching on April 18th. If you’re at risk of missing the deadline, know that there is some misinformation surrounding tax extensions. For example, a tax extension is a way for taxpayers to get more time to file their taxes, but it does not delay the payment due date if you owe money. Filing and paying are two separate things in the eyes of the IRS, and Installment Agreements with the IRS may be an option for those that need it.