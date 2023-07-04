Things to consider when talking "granny cams"

Aging Expert, Anthony Cirillo shares top things to discuss when considering "granny cams"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Granny Cams and Care Homes - Should You? Can You?



Seniors of Urban Living are pushing North Carolina state lawmakers to sponsor a bill allowing families to monitor their loved ones in nursing home facilities electronically. That typically means installing a camera or Granny Cam. That is fraught with implications. On Friday, we welcomed our friend of the show aging expert Anthony Cirillo to help us sort it out.

What is a Granny Cam?

A granny cam is any camera that is used to watch your loved one and monitor his or her care.





They might be installed in a nursing homes, assisted living and long-distance caregivers may choose to install these in the home of a loved one.

What Should You Consider if You’re Thinking of Going Down This Path?

Many states have laws mandating that senior communities grant resident requests to install video monitoring equipment. NC is not one and there is no federal law on the books.





Most facilities expressly prohibit them in their contracts. But in the off chance, there is a community that allows it, you need to keep some things in mind.





Installation may violate the privacy rights of the resident and roommate. Consent is required, and if someone is doing this on the sly – or mom or dad have advanced dementia and cannot understand what's happening – well, privacy goes out the window.





Cameras could violate HIPAA and may violate wiretapping and electronic surveillance statutes.





You should contact an attorney to discuss the legal and practical considerations and read this fact sheet from The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care.





There are unintended consequences too. Let's say the grandkids are visiting, and they're talking about their personal life and things going on – and it's all being recorded on camera.





Oh, and what about sex in assisted living? Happens more than you know. And I am sure the residents aren't setting out to make a sex video.

What is the Underlying Reason People Consider These?

In short, senior abuse. I won’t go thru the types. You can find more information: The Elder Justice Coalition, The National Center on Elder Abuse, The FBI.

Cirillo shared, "my mom was once in a rehab facility and, unbeknownst to me, they moved her to another room without informing me. Now imagine when I walked into what was once her room, the bed nicely made but no sign of mom. My first thought was: She died! Did the thought of a camera cross my mind at the time? You bet. "

Families may use cameras to gather evidence if they really believe that something's going on. Some senior care homes install cameras outside of residents' rooms to monitor staff, and some use it as a training tool.

Some would argue that for older people, the pandemic is still lurking and so the risk of abuse has increased. Older adults have had fewer opportunities to interact with family, friends. This decreases the strength of support networks. Elder abuse is more likely to be unreported or unnoticed.

In care homes, visitation has been restricted and, at times, prohibited. It still happens when an outbreak occurs. Furthermore, infection control measures in these settings have decreased interactions. Any form of elder abuse experienced by residents is less likely to be noticed, reported, or addressed.

What is the Best Way to Avoid This?

Cameras usually stem from a lack of trust and a failure to communicate. If you want to decrease the odds of a camera being installed, increase the communication to families and residents..

Even worse, knowing there are cameras hurts morale. And bad morale leads to lesser quality care. Could you do your job well with a camera pointed at you? Staff retaliation is also a possibility after they find out that they've been spied on.

There are so many systems out there that allow families to keep in close contact with loved ones without cameras. In short, minimizing senior isolation minimizes the chance of harm.





Use common sense. If you're even thinking about putting that camera in, consider it a sign that mom or dad is in the wrong place. Find another one.