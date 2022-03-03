Thinking about leaving your job...Wait!

Some things you should consider before leaving your job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People are leaving their jobs in record numbers since last year, but before calling it quits, career coach, Cassandra Whitlow, wants you to consider several things on why you are ready to leave for something new.

Here are some things to consider:

1) WHY AM I LEAVING MY JOB? – Be honest when asking yourself why am I leaving the job? Try to get to the core of why you no longer want to be in your role or with your company. Write down the pros and cons of staying in your job. You may find that there are aspects of the job you really love and with a few tweaks to your role, it could make the difference in staying. If not, have an honest discussion with your manager to consider ways to expand your role and increase your pay. You may be surprise with their positive response.

2) AM I EMOTIONALLY READY? – If you are leaving one job to go to another job, it is good to know how you are feeling emotionally so you do not bring any negative energy or insecurities to your new job opportunity. As a new employee, the expectation is the person will be excited, enthusiastic, and ready to work hard. If you cannot give this kind of energy to your next role, then you should think heavily about your choice to leave.

3) DO I NEED TO GET ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE? – Have you spoken to friends, family, or a career coach to hear a different perspective on your current job situation or to evaluate the new opportunity you want to embark upon? If not, then have a conversation with all aspects and get an honest opinion and assessment of your plan to leave.

4) IS NOW THE RIGHT TIME FOR A NEW JOB/OPPORTUNITY? – Timing is everything and sometimes waiting for the right time to make a move is the best option. If you have life demands outside of work that are time-consuming, is now the right time for a promotion? If you have considered all of the previous steps and still feel now is the best time to make a move, be sure to have flexibility to adjust where needed.

5) AM I FINANCIALLY READY IF THINGS DON’T WORK OUT? – It is unfortunate but sometimes new job opportunities or new business ventures do not work out as planned and we are left wondering what to do financially. Do you have a back-up plan if things don’t work out? Will you be able to quickly get back in to the job market?