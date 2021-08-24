Former Carolina Panthers teammate Thomas Davis talks about reducing pain

Find out about the stem cell therapy treatments at Neogenix that helped him

Thomas Davis is a Carolina Panther legend. He is now retired from football, but the injuries lingered. Davis sought treatment for his pain at Neogenix.

Dr. James Altizer says stem cell therapy is a revolutionary treatment for arthritis. He says it's a game changer when it comes to treating arthritis. Dr. Altizer says he can treat just about any joint.

Davis is happy to be more mobile these days, playing basketball with his teenage sons.