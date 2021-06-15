Thompson helps children who are hiding in plain sight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a health crisis that's hiding in plain sight. Adverse childhood experiences can happen when children grow up in a family of divorce, verbal or physical abuse, or witnessing domestic violence or substance abuse. They're directly linked to chronic medical illness. The likeliness that you or a loved one experienced adverse childhood experiences is 100%. You're probably thinking if it's so common, what makes the difference in children who can overcome them and achieve their dreams, versus those who struggle their entire lives. The answer is simple. The difference maker is a caring adult or community who responds by wrapping them up in love, support, education and opportunity. Every day the team at Thompson shows up to be the difference.