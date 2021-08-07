Three simple strategies to save money

Stop wasting money keep what yo have earned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is so easy to get your finances out of order. We often spend more than we make and find ourselves struggling to make ends meet. Bernadette Joy from crush your money goals has 3 simple money strategies to get your finances back on track.

Strategy 1: have no more than four bank accounts with specific purposes.

Most couples start out having separate checking accounts, savings accounts, multiple credit cards and expenses that often times will amount to having six to eight accounts. The problem is that having so many accounts feels normal. Joy suggest that you should consolidate into four accounts. They are 1) a joint checking account for daily and monthly expenses like utilities, gas and food, 2) a joint savings account for quarterly and annual expenses like taxes and quarterly car insurance payments, 3) a joint high yield savings account for our emergency fund and 4) a checking account for business. Joy says “it’s easier to track spending because there are fewer accounts to maintain.” Also, streamlining the number of accounts and expenses over time, makes it easier to quickly rearrange spending plans without having to shuffle money around.

Strategy 2: have an appropriate freedom fund.

Having an emergency fund is help ful in times of needs, but calling it an emergency fund makes it feel like you can only use it in extreme cases. Changing the name to a freedom fund makes it less restrictive and allows you to have some flexibility and freedom when you need it most. Joy says “If you have any other debt than a mortgage, I suggest one month's worth of expenses which includes what it would cost you for housing, utilities, transportation, food and health costs.” In this way, no matter what comes up, emergency or not, you have the room to breathe for thirty days before getting back to the swing of things.

Strategy 3: plan ahead, “do not” track what's already been spent.