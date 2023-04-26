Time for the HIIT workout!

3 great exercises to get your body moving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today in our fitness segment we are going to on a High Intensity Interval Training workout known as HIIT. Here with some exercises to get your body in shape is Asun Peterson from Upscale-fitness. We all need aerobic training. Having the energy to meet the demands you put your body through requires working out. It is important to have some level of cardio activity to keep in step with your body. Here are some easy exercises to get you moving in the right direction.

Exercise 1: In & Out Squats – these are popular squats because they work the quads and inner and outer thigh. Repeat exercise for 30 seconds and then graduate to 45 seconds and ultimately a minute.

Exercise 2: Typewriters – this is a great cardio exercise employed by track athletes. This exercise will definitely get your heart rate up. It’s essentially a running in place (side to side) with a syncopated rhythm to keep you on schedule . 1,2, 3,4,5 to the right and then 1,2,3,4,5 to the left.

Exercise 3: Plank Toe Touches- Get into a plank position and with the left hand touch the right toe. Back to a plank and then switch – right hand to left toe. Do for 30 seconds and if you want to take it up a notch you can add pushups.

“It is important to hydrate every other set” says Peterson. You want to do these exercise for time 30, 45seconds. For more great workout follow Asun on Instagram @AdivineKing or online at Upscale-Fitness.com

