Time to enroll in Bold Music Summer Camps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — May is almost here which means summertime is just around the corner! Looking for a fun camp for your kids while school is out? Look no further. Bold Music has great Summer Camps where students will learn about songwriting, performance, and production right here in Charlotte.

Bold Music is a locally owned, small business that provides music education in the greater CLT area. They’ve been in business for 10 years. They believe in the power of music, providing role models for their students. They teach in person and virtual lessons for kids of all ages.

This is their 10th year hosting camp and the campers will experience writing and performing an original song that they create. They spend the first three days of the week at the famous Evening Muse working on theme, lyrics, basic chords and rhythms. The last two days of the week, the campers head to NoDa and will learn the ropes of recording their own music at Sioux Sioux Studio. Each of the campers go into the booth to record their part of their original song and learn how to engineer it.

All of the songs are named, credited to the campers and uploaded to all streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information visit BoldMusicLessons.com

