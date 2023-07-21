Time to get fit with Meghan Trainor, no equipment needed

Motivational Fitness Coach...Meghan Trainor says "just get moving, it always boosts your mood"

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get ready to sweat and have some fun! Today on the show, we were joined by Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor.

Trainor says....one of the best parts about today's workout: no equipment is needed.

The workout today centered around 5 exercises:

Exercise 1: skater to knee drive hops

-pumping your arms, helps take this move up a level

-you can also add a little hop

Exercise 2: scissor legs to a wide squat

-these make you feel really powerful

-remember any move can be low energy but high intensity, with a slight modification

Exercise 3: roundhouse hooks with a knee drive

-a small hop can take it up a level

-making it a dance move can you make you happy right away

Exercise 4: alternating reverse lunges

-this is a great move for all the golfers out there, and pickleball players too

-it helps strengthen your core

Exercise 5: skier pull downs

-focus on pretending you have resistance on your hands

-it's kind of like cross country skiing

-focus on exhaling and breathing down

-really low impact, but gets your heart rate up

Trainor says remember "if you're ever in a bad mood...just do something that gets your heart rate up a little bit...I don't care if it's my exercises, a dance routine...whatever it is, it will put you in a better mood right away."

Meghan has new workouts each week! Follow here at @BodyByTrainor

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.